Ajay Devgn Box office upcoming Bollywood movies list Bhola, Singham 3, Runway 34, Maidaan. Ajay Devgn box office upcoming Bollywood movies list Bhola, Runway 34, Maidan etc.

Ajay Devgan’s coach style in the field

Maidan movie will feature Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim on screen. Ajay Devgan is in the lead role in this film directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma. Gajraj Rao, Priyamani are other actors with him. The film will release on 3 June 2022.

‘Thank God’ a lovely, contemporary film

There is also a comedy film starring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Will be directed by Indra Kumar. Thank God is a lovely, contemporary film with a lovely message. ‘Thank God’ speaks of gratitude, which is needed today more than ever. It will be released on 29 July 2022.

Ranveer Singh’s Circus

After the massive success of Simmba, Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh will join forces again for Circus and Jacqueline Fernandez. Ajay Devgan will have a cameo role in this Ranveer Singh film. The film will be released on 15 July 2022.

visible 2

After the success of Drishyam’s Hindi remake, Ajay Devgn is also gearing up for the Hindi remake of Malayalam film Drishyam 2. Mohanlal has a script similar to the original film. Ajay Devgn will play the role of Vijay Salgaonkar in the sequel to the thriller Drishyam. The Abhishek Pathak directorial is already on the floors and will be shot in Mumbai and Goa. The film will release in late 2022.

