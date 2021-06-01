Ajay Devgn Buys Rs 60 cr Bungalow in Joint Name With His Mother, Begins The Renovation

Ajay Devgn Buys Rs 60 cr Bungalow in Joint Name With His Mom, Begins The Renovation





Ajay Devgn buys a brand new bungalow: Actor Ajay Devgn has purchased a brand new property in Mumbai fairly near the place he presently resides. The in style actor has bought a bungalow which is unfold throughout 590 sq yards and prices round Rs 60 crore. A report in Occasions of India revealed that Ajay had locked the deal final 12 months, nevertheless, it was in Might this 12 months that issues received finalised.

Ajay has received this bungalow in the joint title of Veena Virendra Devgn (his mom) and Vishal Devgan (his actual title). The bungalow was transferred and the formalities have been finalised on Might 7 this 12 months. The new bungalow is located in the Kapole Cooperative Housing Society Ltd in Juhu. The locality is residence to many fellow Bollywood stars together with Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra, and others.

As talked about in the report, the renovation work has already begun on the bungalow and Ajay has believed to have gotten a really effective deal as a result of pandemic. The property earlier belonged to the late Pushpa Valia.

On the work entrance, the actor will subsequent be seen making a particular look in Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi in which the actor will likely be seen reprising his Singham avatar on-screen. He’s additionally awaiting the discharge of his film Bhuj: The Delight of India which will likely be streamed on Disney+Hotstar. He has collaborated with Shetty once more for Golmaal 5 and has received temporary appearances in SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Mayday and Maidaan are additionally in the pipeline alongside along with his debut internet sequence with Disney+Hotstar.