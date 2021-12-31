Ajay Devgn comments on Tanhaji dominating the box-office for two years, said, I am so happy | Ajay Devgan’s film has remained the biggest Hindi blockbuster for the last 2 years, the actor gave a reaction, expressed happiness
Expressing happiness at the box office, he added, “I am very happy that this Unsung Warrior got its due at the Indian box-office and was also appreciated globally.”
At the same time, trade analyst Taran Adarsh told IANS that from the beginning, success was expected from Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhani: The Unsung Warrior’. He said, “It has been two years since we have seen ‘Tanhaji’ not only at the box office but globally appreciated by the audience. The film industry is looking forward to the same success again.”
Tanhaji is the 10th highest grossing film of Bollywood. With a gross of 280 crores, it was behind Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh (278.24 crores).
Tanhaji has become the biggest film of Ajay Devgan’s career. Let me tell you, this was Ajay Devgan’s 100th film .. and also the highest grossing film.
At the same time, this is Ajay Devgan’s second film to enter the 200 crore club. Earlier, Golmaal Again did a business of 205 crores.
It has proved to be the only blockbuster of 2020-2021. In these two years, except Suryavanshi, no film has even crossed the 100 crore mark.
