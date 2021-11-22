Ajay Devgn complete 30 Years in Industry, Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan congratulate him! Ajay Devgan completes 30 years in the industry – Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan congratulate

Amitabh Bachchan

Ajay Devgan’s fans are constantly reacting to this post of Amitabh Bachchan. Replying to Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgan wrote .. “Thank you sir for your prayers, Ajay.” Apart from this, Akshay Kumar has also posted about Ajay Devgan.

Akshay Kumar

He wrote… “I remember when we were both new, me and you used to practice martial arts together at Juhu Beach. When your father used to train us. Ajay Devgan Woh Kya Din Thi Man, similarly 30 years of flowers and thorns have been completed. Time has passed but friendship remains the same.

Ajay Devgan’s answer

Ajay Devgan replied, “Thank you Akki, we both have shared a long innings. I am glad that your presence has always been there.

Talking about thank god

Talking about Ajay Devgan, he is doing a lot of work and continues to be a part of some film or the other. At this time he is in discussion about Mayday and Thank God.

was a hit

He always works with such films. Ajay Devgan started his career with the film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ which was a hit.