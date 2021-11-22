Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in Bollywood, actor told interesting things related to debut film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ | Ajay Devgan completes 30 years in Bollywood, debut film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ – Iconic stunt scene was shot like this

series of hit movies

Ajay Devgan is ruling Bollywood for the last 30 years. He continues his series of hit films even today. Recently, he was seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, before that he excited people with his patriotic role from Bhuj, which released on OTT.

father’s dream

Recently, in an interview given to Hindustan Times, Ajay Devgan told a lot about his debut and career. He also said that it was his father Shri Veeru Devgan’s dream to launch him as an actor. My Fox was to fulfill my father’s dream. I didn’t think again whether I would be a success or a failure.

flowers and thorns movie

Ajay Devgan also refreshed the memories related to his debut film in this interview. Ajay Devgan told that Kuku Kohli, who was the director of the film Phool Aur Kaante, chose two newcomers for this film, me and Madhu Shah. He also associated the best music director of the industry with this film. The actor said that he did the film for his father’s trust and his father was sure that he would do a good job.

the scene was very dangerous

Ajay Devgan’s action in Phool Aur Kaante was also a hit. His two motorcycle stunt is still very popular in the industry. Regarding this stunt scene, Ajay Devgan says that that scene was very dangerous because body doubles and safety were not used during that time. I was also getting very nervous doing that scene.