Ajay Devgn confirms Runway 34 Eid triple clash | Ajay Devgan confirms that Runway 34 will be released only on Eid

Bollywood’s memorable triple clash

Roti Vs Roti, Cloth and House vs Nameless

Three superstars were face to face – Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Manoj Kumar. Interestingly, two of Amitabh Bachchan’s films clashed – Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and the third film was Anonymous.

Winner – Roti Cloth Aur Makaan

This film of Manoj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan was the highest grossing film of that year. Rajesh Khanna’s roti also did good business while Amitabh Bachchan’s nameless flopped. This was the biggest clash of 1974.

Criminal Vs Bustle Vs Terror Only Terror

Manisha Koirala and Nagarjuna’s Criminal was a dubbed film. And it did most of the earnings in the South itself. It was the 1995 match between Ajay Devgan’s hustle and Aamir Khan’s terror itself.

Ajay Devgan’s victory

It is obvious that Ajay Devgan had to win. Both criminal and terrorist had earned almost the same amount. So now after 27 years, will Ajay Devgn be able to repeat history and beat the box office in a clash of three films?

Mela Vs Bulandi Vs Shankar Shambhu

Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna’s fair was widely publicized, while on the other hand, Anil Kapoor’s height was also in the news. It was the passing time of Shankar Shambhu, Vinod Khanna.

Winner – Aamir Khan

Despite being a bad flop, Mela earned a lot more than the other two films. However, Bulandi was also one of the most loved films of 2000.

