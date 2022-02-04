Ajay Devgn confirms Runway 34 Eid triple clash | Ajay Devgan confirms that Runway 34 will be released only on Eid
Bollywood’s memorable triple clash
Roti Vs Roti, Cloth and House vs Nameless
Three superstars were face to face – Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor and Manoj Kumar. Interestingly, two of Amitabh Bachchan’s films clashed – Roti Kapda Aur Makaan and the third film was Anonymous.
Winner – Roti Cloth Aur Makaan
This film of Manoj Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan was the highest grossing film of that year. Rajesh Khanna’s roti also did good business while Amitabh Bachchan’s nameless flopped. This was the biggest clash of 1974.
Criminal Vs Bustle Vs Terror Only Terror
Manisha Koirala and Nagarjuna’s Criminal was a dubbed film. And it did most of the earnings in the South itself. It was the 1995 match between Ajay Devgan’s hustle and Aamir Khan’s terror itself.
Ajay Devgan’s victory
It is obvious that Ajay Devgan had to win. Both criminal and terrorist had earned almost the same amount. So now after 27 years, will Ajay Devgn be able to repeat history and beat the box office in a clash of three films?
Mela Vs Bulandi Vs Shankar Shambhu
Aamir Khan and Twinkle Khanna’s fair was widely publicized, while on the other hand, Anil Kapoor’s height was also in the news. It was the passing time of Shankar Shambhu, Vinod Khanna.
Winner – Aamir Khan
Despite being a bad flop, Mela earned a lot more than the other two films. However, Bulandi was also one of the most loved films of 2000.
Blue Vs All The Best Vs Main Aur Mrs Khanna
The biggest clash of 2005 was the on-screen clash of Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Salman Khan. Interestingly, two of Sanjay Dutt’s films clashed – Blue and All the Best.
Winner – Akshay Kumar
Even though Blue was a flop film, it did more than Ajay Devgan’s All the Best. Although the audience liked all the best.
Aap Ka Suroor Vs Apne Vs Awarapan
The three films clashed at the box office in 2007. Emraan Hashmi had become the new superstar, while Himesh Reshammiya’s debut was speaking loudly to everyone. But the three Deols were coming together for the first time.
winner – your
The Deol family was the winner of this clash. The film was well received and Himesh Reshammiya’s music in the film was also highly appreciated.
Will Ajay Devgan win?
Apparently Ajay Devgan has been caught in a triple clash twice before this. Once he won at the box office and once on the hearts of the audience. Now it has to be seen whether Ajay Devgn can once again win the triple clash after 27 years and capture the box office with Runway 34.
