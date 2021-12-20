Ajay Devgn Daughter Nysa Devgn Partying With Friends In Red Dress Photo Viral On Internet

Nyasa has turned 18 this year. During this, Kajol wrote an emotional note for her daughter, in which she discussed the different stages of motherhood.

Nyasa Devgan, daughter of Bollywood’s famous actor Ajay Devgan and actress Kajol, is very active on social media. Recently, he has shared some pictures from his Instagram account, which are also becoming very viral on the internet. Nyasa, who is studying in Switzerland, posted several pictures from a party. In these pictures, she is seen enjoying with her friends. 18-year-old Nyasa is looking beautiful in a red bodycon dress in these photos.

Nyasa is currently in Switzerland, where she is studying International Hospitality at the Glyon Institute of Higher Education. Earlier he had completed his schooling from Singapore. Unlike other star kids, Nyasa’s Instagram account is private, though she sometimes shares some of her pictures on her VSCO account, which go viral on the internet.

Nyasa was born in the year 2003, her younger brother’s name is Yug Devgan. In an interview with Twinkle Khanna, Kajol talked about sending Nyasa to Singapore. During this, Kajol had said that if she studies in girls’ school, will it be beneficial for her or not.

Along with this, Kajol had also told in the interview that how Ajay waits for his daughter. He had said, “If she ever goes out of the house during the night, he waits for her. He even opens the gate when he comes. He is the only one in our house to do all this. At one point, we sent Nyasa to a boarding school in Singapore. Although initially we did not believe in it.”

Let us tell you that this year Nyasa had turned 18 years old. During this, Kajol wrote an emotional note for her daughter, in which she discussed the different stages of motherhood.