Ajay Devgn Did Not Cut His Hair And Nails For One Month Actor Slept On Chattai For 11 Days

Ajay Devgan didn’t reduce his nails and hair for the final one month. Together with this, he was sleeping on the mat for the final 11 days.

Bollywood’s well-known actor Ajay Devgan has made an amazing id in Hindi cinema together with his movies and his model. Ajay Devgan made his debut in Hindi cinema with the movie ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ and after that he appeared in lots of hit movies. Not too long ago Ajay Devgan reached Sabarimala temple in Kerala to have darshan of Lord Ayyappa. Some footage associated to him are additionally changing into fiercely viral on social media. Earlier than going to Sabarimala temple, any individual needed to observe some strict guidelines and the particular factor is that the actor adopted these guidelines very properly.

In accordance with sources related to Ajay Devgan, the actor was sleeping on the mat for the previous 11 days. Not solely this, he didn’t reduce nails and hair, in addition to didn’t shave for nearly a month. In accordance with E-Instances, concerning the guidelines adopted by Ajay Devgn, a supply near him stated, “For 11 days the actor was sleeping on a mat on the bottom and wore solely black garments.”

Speaking about Ajay Devgn the supply additional added, “He used to worship Lord Ayyappa twice a day, consuming solely vegetarian meals which was made with out garlic and onions. Together with this, wherever he needed to go, he used to go barefoot. Other than this, he has not used any form of fragrance, in addition to has not even touched alcohol.

Sources stated that Ajay Devgan additionally adopted the principles like not slicing nails and hair and never shaving for a month earlier than going to Sabarimala temple. Other than this, allow us to let you know that Ajay Devgan had shared a video on Instagram a number of days in the past, during which he was seen sporting black kurta-pyjama, barefoot, with tilak on his brow.

Sharing this video, Ajay Devgan wrote, “Swamiya saranam ayyappa.” This video of the actor has been appreciated greater than three lakh occasions. On the opposite hand, if we discuss his appearing profession, he’ll quickly be seen within the movie ‘Bhola’. His movie will probably be a remake of Tamil’s ‘Kaithi’.

