Ajay Devgn Film Bhuj The Pride Of India release date out, Fans go bananas | The release date of Ajay Devgn’s film came out, fans were very happy

New Delhi: If you are a staunch fan of Ajay Devgn, then there is good news for you. The release date of an actor’s film has been announced. Knowing about which you will be happy.

Ajay’s film release date revealed

The release date of the film ‘Bhuj The Pride Of India’ has now been officially announced. Bhuj will be released on August 13 on Disney Hotstar. After knowing this news, a wave of happiness has run among the fans. The film has not been released in theaters due to the Corona epidemic.

The film will release on August 13

Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and Amy Virk will be seen in lead roles in ‘Bhuj’. Announcing the release of the film, Ajay wrote that 1971. The biggest fight ever, Bhuj The Pride of India is releasing on 13th August only on @disneyplushotstarvip. That is, the film can prove to be a gift to the fans on the special occasion of August 15.

Actor appeared in a strong role

Along with the announcement of the release of the film, the actor has shared a video, in which some war scenes are shown along with the sound of guns. Along with this, all the actors of the film have been introduced. This video can be called the teaser of the film, the look of Ajay Devgan and all the stars have also been released at the end of the video. From Sonakshi (sonakshi sinha), Ajay (ajay devgn) to Sharad, all are going to appear in strong roles in the film.

Also read- While wishing Ranveer a birthday, Deepika said such a thing, you will be shocked

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to