Ajay Devgn followed 41 days rituals for visiting keralas sabarimala temple.

Ajay Devgan’s penance for 41 days

Inside 41 days, Ajay Devgan has additionally followed celibacy by sleeping on the bottom, staying barefoot. Ajay Devgan has worshiped it with all his coronary heart from morning to night for 41 days. All the time sporting a Tulsi garland across the neck. Based on media studies, Ajay Devgan has seen God in Sabarimala temple after following all these guidelines. Ajay Devgan additionally has a tilak on his brow.

ate solely easy meals for 41 days

This complete look of Ajay Devgan is being favored so much. Ajay Devgan has additionally shared a video of this whole journey on his Instagram account. Ajay Devgan has eaten solely easy meals for 41 days. Even hair and nails have been to not be reduce for 41 days.

Ajay Devgan earlier than seeing God

It was additionally being stated in some studies that that is the look of some upcoming movie of Ajay Devgan. However now it’s being stated that Ajay Devgan has followed strict guidelines by dedicating himself earlier than having darshan of Lord Ayyappa.

ajay devgan upcoming films

Allow us to let you know that not solely Ajay Devgan, earlier than this Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi have additionally gone by means of related penance to go to the Ayyappa temple. This temple is 800 years outdated. The Sabarimala temple is opened yearly between November and January. Speaking about Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movies, Golmaal with Singham 3, the Hindi remake of Kaithi, is likely one of the most awaited films.