Ajay devgn give hint planning for singham 3 video ajay devgn box office hit.

Big announcement regarding upcoming film Singham 3

With this, fans have started speculating that Ajay Devgan can soon make a big announcement regarding his upcoming film Singham 3. By the way, Ajay Devgan has many films in the queue. The film which is being discussed these days is Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Which is releasing on 25 February.

Ajay Devgan’s film RRR and Runway

Ajay Devgan’s second film is RRR. Ajay Devgn will be seen ruling the big screen with Runway 34. By the way, the earnings of Ajay Devgan’s films have been very good in the last several years. Ajay Devgav has proved to be a star earning crores.

ajay devgan box office

The lifetime earnings of Ajay Devgan’s film Tanaji, released in January 2020, have been close to 279 crores. Golmaal Again, which released in the year 2017, has earned close to 200 crores. The lifetime earnings of Singham Returns, released in the year 2014, were close to 140 crores.

Ajay Devgan earnings

Singham, released in the year 2011, earned close to 100 crores. After Suryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has also brought his focus back to Ajay Devgan’s Singham. Which will be the next step in Rohit Shetty’s cop thriller.