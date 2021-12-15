Ajay Devgn hints at Singham 3, shares a picture of Bajirao Singham from Sooryavanshi | Ajay Devgan started preparing for ‘Singham 3’, shared the picture a big hint, fans went crazy

Singham 3

During a scene in Suryavanshi, a policeman is shown saying a dialogue that how the abrogation of Article 370 has caused a major hindrance in terrorist activity in Kashmir.

If reports are to be believed, now Singham 3 will be linked with this. Some true incidents related to its incident will be shown. It will also be shown how this move of the government has shaken the terrorist organizations.

Jackie Shroff will be the main villain

Jackie Shroff will be seen playing the main villain opposite Ajay Devgan in Singham 3. Jackie Shroff is playing the role of Umar Hafiz, the chief of terrorist organization Lashkar in Sooryavanshi.

His character is kept alive in Sooryavanshi, but in the climax there is a phone conversation between Singham and Umar Hafeez.. and in the end Singham tells him that I will kill you.

Shooting will be done on a large scale

The film Singham was set in Goa, followed by the story of Mumbai in Singham Returns. And now, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn are all set to take Singham 3 one level higher.

9 years after Singham Returns

Rumor has it that Singham 3 is planning to release on 15th August 2023. However, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgan starrer Singham Returns was released on 15 August in the year 2014. This film was a blockbuster at the box office.

The film had an opening of 32 crores at the box office. The film had earned 77 crores in the first weekend itself. The film did a total lifetime business of 140 crores and it is one of the most successful films of Ajay Devgan’s career.

Terrorism story in Singham 3

Singham 3 will be set against the backdrop of terrorism, in which the hero will reach Pakistan to nab the terrorist organisations. The story of Singham will start right from where Sooryavanshi has been eliminated.

story will go on

Sooryavanshi and Simmba will also be seen together once again in Singham 3. Actually in Sooryavanshi we saw that the sons of Umar Hafiz (Jackie Shroff) have been killed by the ATS. Shocked by his death, Singham directly challenges Umar that he will come to his house and kill him. Umar Hafiz is hiding in PoK. In Singham we will see Bajirao Singham of Shivgarh eliminating the wanted terrorist of the country.

will be announced soon

If reports are to be believed, soon Rohit Shetty can announce his film. However, the film is likely to go on floors only by the end of 2022. By then Ajay Devgn will complete the shooting of his currently announced films. Here Rohit Shetty will also finalize the release of his next film ‘Circus’.