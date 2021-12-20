Ajay Devgn- Kajol’s daughter Nysa parties with friends, looks glamorous, see photos | Ajay Devgan was seen partying with friends – Kajol’s daughter Nysa, glamorous style, see photos here

Kajol shares pictures

Nysa was born on 20 April 2003. She is studying abroad. However, due to the Corona lockdown, she is spending time with her family. Although Nysa stays away from the limelight, Kajol often shares her pictures with her daughter on social media.

nysa is my biggest critic

Ajay Devgan compared his daughter to his mother in one of his interviews and said that he gets scolded for doing something wrong and gets praise if he does something good. Nysa is my biggest critic.

Kajol is proud

On Nysa’s 18th birthday this year, mother Kajol shared a very cute post. In the post, Kajol spoke about the experience of becoming a mother for the first time.

Kajol wrote in the post, “I was very nervous when you were about to happen and that was my biggest test. That fear and experience lasted for almost a year. And then you turned 10 and then I realized that I was not a teacher but a student who was learning something new every day. Today is the day when I can say that I have passed with good marks.

party with friends

In these pictures, Nyasa can be seen partying with her friends, wearing a red dress, Nyasa is looking very glamorous during this.