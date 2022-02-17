Ajay Devgn On South VS Bollywood Films At The Box Office, Praises Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi | Ajay Devgan’s reaction on the box office comparison of Bollywood VS South films – ‘First came Suryavanshi’

Big Hindi films will come, guess what?

He further added, “No such big films have come in Hindi. When good films come, you will automatically know what is going on and what the audience is liking. A good film, be it in any language, people will see.”

Rudra – The Age of Darkness

Talking about Ajay Devgan’s project, the actor will be seen in the lead role in Disney + Hotstar’s web show ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series also stars Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gehlot, Ashish Vidyarthi and Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. It will be available for streaming from March 4.

upcoming movies in 2022

Apart from this, in the year 2022, the actor is going to explode with four films. He will be seen in a cameo but pivotal role in the upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ on February 25. Then RRR will come on March 25, the thriller-drama ‘Runway 34’ will come on Eid, ‘Maidan’ will be released on June 3 and the light-hearted comedy ‘Thank God’ is coming on July 29.

long line of movies

Apart from this, the superstar also has a line of films, which can be released by 2023. These films include …. ‘Bhola’, a Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil action film ‘Kaithi’, a film on Indo-China tensions in Galvan Valley, Singham 3 and Raid 2..

