Ajay Devgn pulls Kapil Sharma’s leg: The Kapil Sharma Show Ajay Devgn pulls comedian’s leg to become a father for the second time

‘The show closed in January and had a baby in February?’
In the promo, Ajay Devgn asks Kapil Sharma, ‘Was your show closed in January?’ Then Kapil says that the season ended in January. Ajay says, ‘And did your child happen in February too?’ Kapil replies, ‘The product was released in February, isn’t it? Shooting continued for 9 months.
Kapil was caught in the act of pulling Ajay’s leg
Seeing Kapil’s opportunity, he tries to pull Ajay. He says, ‘In this film (Bhuj) Ajay Saran ran with 300 women in 3 days. So, didn’t Nitin Gadkari invite you to take the highway contract yourself? Hearing this, Ajay Devgn clearly says, ‘I didn’t call but you just tweet. You love to tweet big people, don’t you?
Let us know that the live audience in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ is also coming back from this new season. Due to the Corona epidemic, audience cutouts were used last season and the audience was removed from the studio. But now the time is coming back. However, only those spectators who have completed vaccinations will be allowed on the show. Social distance between seating will also be noted.
