Ajay Devgn recreates a 30 year old flower and thorn stunt
Ajay remembers 30 years ago
While sharing the video with the fans, Ajay captioned, ‘I remember the split 30 years ago! A double guarantee of entertainment and value is brought to you! Stay connected for more details.
Ajay will be seen in these films
Speaking of the professional front, Ajay will now be seen in a number of interesting projects. He will be seen in the film ‘Maidan’ and will also be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Besides, Ajay is also a part of the multistarrer films ‘RRR’, ‘May Day’ and ‘Thank God’.
#Ajay #Devgn #recreates #year #flower #thorn #stunt
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.