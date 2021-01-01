Ajay Devgn recreates a 30 year old flower and thorn stunt

It is well known that actor Ajay Devgn is an expert in action. He has been impressing fans with his stunts for a long time but no one can forget his flower and thorn stunts. After recreating the same scenes from ‘Golmaal Series’ and ‘Son of Sardar’, Ajay has once again repeated the famous stunt for the upcoming project.

Ajay has shared a video clip on his social media account in which he is seen doing an iconic stunt. In the 1991 film, he did stunts on a bike, while 30 years later, the actor is seen doing the same stunts on a truck.



Ajay remembers 30 years ago

While sharing the video with the fans, Ajay captioned, ‘I remember the split 30 years ago! A double guarantee of entertainment and value is brought to you! Stay connected for more details.

Ajay will be seen in these films

Speaking of the professional front, Ajay will now be seen in a number of interesting projects. He will be seen in the film ‘Maidan’ and will also be seen in a pivotal role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Besides, Ajay is also a part of the multistarrer films ‘RRR’, ‘May Day’ and ‘Thank God’.