Ajay Devgn Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness trailer actor says you may have never witnessed before.

News oi-Prachi Dixit

Ajay Devgn has made his strong debut on OTT with the crime drama series ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’. Disney Plus Hotstar is showing the trailer of Rudra on VIP where Ajay Devgn’s entry as Rudra is four times ahead of Singham’s character with action, interesting storyline and intense character.

Ajay Devgan is seen here in a very intense and gray shade in the role of a cop. Ajay Devgan is playing the character of a police officer in this series, who later turns into a psycho-criminal. Ajay Devgan is very excited about this role. Talking about his character, Ajay Devgan said that playing the role of a cop on screen is not new for me. This time the character is darker, tougher and darker.

The personality of this character impressed me the most. This is probably the grayest character in the current era. Regarding the casting and character of the film, director Rajesh Mapuskar said that Rudra presents a deep and serious story for the ordinary cop and crime drama. The psyche of the criminal mind is unusually explored with a protagonist who is himself quite dark through his search for the truth. It is quite fascinating watching it feel like that.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “We are really excited to be a part of Ajay Devgn’s digital debut on a larger scale with Rudra – The Age of Darkness. An amazing cast, crew and our production partner, BBC Studios. It has been an amazing experience working with us on this unique story. Applause believes in powerful stories and storytelling, and with Rudra, we are extremely excited to partner with the industry leader Disney + Hotstar in our creative partnership.