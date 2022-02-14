Entertainment

Ajay Devgn Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness trailer actor says you may have never witnessed before.

Ajay Devgn Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness trailer actor says you may have never witnessed before.
Ajay Devgn Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness trailer actor says you may have never witnessed before.

Ajay Devgn Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness trailer actor says you may have never witnessed before.

Ajay Devgn has made his strong debut on OTT with the crime drama series ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’. Disney Plus Hotstar is showing the trailer of Rudra on VIP where Ajay Devgn’s entry as Rudra is four times ahead of Singham’s character with action, interesting storyline and intense character.

Ajay Devgan is seen here in a very intense and gray shade in the role of a cop. Ajay Devgan is playing the character of a police officer in this series, who later turns into a psycho-criminal. Ajay Devgan is very excited about this role. Talking about his character, Ajay Devgan said that playing the role of a cop on screen is not new for me. This time the character is darker, tougher and darker.

Ajay Devgn

The personality of this character impressed me the most. This is probably the grayest character in the current era. Regarding the casting and character of the film, director Rajesh Mapuskar said that Rudra presents a deep and serious story for the ordinary cop and crime drama. The psyche of the criminal mind is unusually explored with a protagonist who is himself quite dark through his search for the truth. It is quite fascinating watching it feel like that.

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “We are really excited to be a part of Ajay Devgn’s digital debut on a larger scale with Rudra – The Age of Darkness. An amazing cast, crew and our production partner, BBC Studios. It has been an amazing experience working with us on this unique story. Applause believes in powerful stories and storytelling, and with Rudra, we are extremely excited to partner with the industry leader Disney + Hotstar in our creative partnership.

-->
Challenging and inspiring - Ajay Devgan

Challenging and inspiring – Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgn further said about his role that my character in Rudra – The Age of Darkness is probably the darkest character you have ever seen before. It has been both challenging and motivating for me. I am excited to share the magic of Rudra with my fans across the world. I hope they love the show as much as we have worked towards making it.”

Rudra's Thrilling Ride

Rudra’s Thrilling Ride

Talking about her role, actress Esha Deol said, “It has been a thrilling ride to share the screen once again with my friend and co-actor Ajay Devgn. From the very beginning of our shoot, it was easy for me to get back in front of the camera. With Rudra – The Age of Darkness, I am looking forward to move a step closer to the audience through my character and the show.

Rudra's digital debut

Rudra’s digital debut

Rashi Khanna is going to make her digital debut with Rudra. Regarding his role, he further said that Rudra is a dream project for me. This is by far the toughest character I have played and it has definitely taken me out of my comfort zone. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I love playing it. I am also very grateful for sharing screen space with a popular actor like Ajay Devgn sir.”

suspense and twists of ajay devgan script

suspense and twists of ajay devgan script

Actor Atul Kulkarni is also seen in a strong role in this series. Regarding his character, he said that I am excited to be a part of Rudra – The Age of Darkness. It was great working with actors like Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, Raashi Khanna and the entire crew. The suspense and twists of the script are going to thrill the audience. The entire crew has done a great job and we can’t wait for everyone to watch the series.”

