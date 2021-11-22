Ajay Devgn says ‘i just started’ in this video as he completed 30 years in Industry! Ajay Devgan’s 30 Years in Bollywood – Making a Body, Said ‘Abhi Toh Maine Shuru Kiya Hai’

The video is being liked a lot

After this this video is being liked a lot. Everyone knows that Ajay Devgan is one of those stars who add life to the film with his acting. Recently, he was seen in a guest appearance with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi.

Flowers and thorns

Ajay Devgan started his career 30 years ago with the film Phool Aur Kaante and was well-liked. Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar have also congratulated about this. On the workfront, Ajay Devgn is in news for Mayday and Thank God.

Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR

Apart from this, Gangubai will also be seen doing cameos in Kathiawadi and RRR. Talking about Meday, Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan are going to make a big bang in this film.

direction

Apart from this, its special thing is that Ajay Devgan himself is directing the film for the first time. It has to be seen how great his direction is.

thank god

He has posted many times about Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about Thank God, apart from Ajay Devgan, Siddharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh are going to be seen in this film.

you watch this video

The film has been in the making for a long time. Fans hope that a different style of Ajay Devgan is going to be seen in this. At the moment you watch this video which is going viral.