Ajay Devgn screen timing in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi? Details! Ajay Devgn will be seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi for only a short time?

Ajay Devgn screen timing in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi? Details!

News oi-Salman Khan

For a long time, superstar Ajay Devgan has been in news for some films and the most talked about in this is SS Rajamouli’s film RRR. This pan India film is being made on a very big budget and Ajay Devgan also has a small role in it. Apart from this, Ajay Devgan is also doing a special role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. At this time a news has come out about the characters of Ajay Devgan.

Ajay Devgn’s characters are quite small in both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. If reports are to be believed, Ajay Devgan is going to be seen in RRR for just 8 minutes, which is a very short time. It is certain that his fans will not be very happy about it.

Apart from this, talk about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ajay Devgan is going to share a lot of screen space in this film. There are reports that Ajay Devgan’s role in Gangubai Kathiawadi is going to be around 20 minutes.

From this it is certain that Ajay Devgan is playing a very important character in this film. It is reported from RRR that even though the actor is in the film for 8 minutes, he is going to look very strong.

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, he is playing the role of a gangster who considers Gangubai Kathiawadi as his sister. Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is playing the role of Gangubai Kathiawadi and she is also going to be seen in RRR.

english summary Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgn screen space in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi? Details! Fans react on this news.

Story first published: Friday, November 19, 2021, 17:06 [IST]