Ajay Devgn shared a video dressed in a different avatar, fans says- It’s for Kaithi remake

RRR Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's subsequent large price range movie RRR will function Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt together with Ramcharan and Jr NTR. In keeping with the experiences, Ajay Devgan's function in the movie is just 10 minutes, however very sturdy. The movie was scheduled to launch on January 7, however has been postponed because of Kovid. Gangubai Kathiawadi On the identical time, Ajay Devgan goes to be seen enjoying a cameo however vital function in Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. His function in the movie is of 20 minutes. runway 34 Directed by Ajay Devgan, 'Runway 34' shall be a thriller drama movie, starring Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The movie is releasing on twenty ninth April on the event of Eid. subject This movie based mostly on Syed Abdul Rahim is directed by Amit Sharma, who has given a superhit movie like Badhaai Ho in 2018. Priyamani shall be seen reverse Ajay Devgan in the movie. The movie is scheduled to launch in theaters on June 3. thank god 'Thank God' shall be a mild hearted comedy movie. Siddharth is enjoying the function of a police officer in the movie. Directed by Indra Kumar, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Yash Shah. On the identical time, if sources are to be believed, Ajay Devgan is enjoying the function of God i.e. God in the movie. The movie goes to be launched on 29 July 2022.

Rudra – The Age of Darkness

Aside from all these movies, Ajay Devgn shall be making his digital debut with Disney Hotstar’s internet collection Rudra – The Age of Darkness. Esha Deol shall be seen with Ajay Devgan in the collection. At current, its launch date will not be fastened.

Cow dung!

Ajay Devgn has collaborated with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in the comedy-drama movie ‘Gobar!’ shook arms for Sabal Shekhawat will direct the movie. At current, whether or not Ajay Devgan goes to hitch the movie as an actor or not, it has not been disclosed.

Hindi remake of ‘Nandhi’

Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju have joined arms as producers for the Telugu hit movie ‘Nandhi’. Naandhi is a crime courtroom drama which was not solely critically acclaimed but additionally a field workplace hit. At current, the director and starcast for the Hindi remake of Nandhi haven’t been finalised.

Movie on India-China pressure

Ajay Devgan goes to make a movie on the Indo-China pressure in Galvan Valley of Ladakh. In keeping with the knowledge acquired concerning the movie, it would inform the story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian Military troopers, who fought the Chinese language military. The title and forged of the movie haven’t been finalized in the intervening time. The movie shall be produced by Ajay Devgn and Choose Media Holdings LLP.

Singham 3

Rohit Shetty goes to start out work on Singham quickly. Ajay Devgan shall be there in the movie. Within the climax of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty has given a large trace about Singham 3.

