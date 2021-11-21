Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh film Thank God release date announced | ajay devgan’s next film thank god release date

Ajay Devgan in the role of Yamraj

This film is a social comedy in which Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Yamraj. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had appeared in a lighter role of Yamraj in Wah Life Ho To Aisi. It is believed that this character of Ajay Devgan will, somewhere, be inspired by Akshay Kumar’s character of Lord Krishna in Oh My God.

box office expectations

Ajay Devgan’s look has come out from the film, which was very much liked by the fans. Interestingly, Ajay Devgan has started this decade at the box office with a blockbuster film like Tanhaji. While in a guest appearance, his second film Sooryavanshi is also on its way to become a blockbuster. In such a situation, everyone has high hopes from Ajay Devgan’s box office performance.

movie cop siddharth

Sidharth Malhotra is in the role of a cop in the film. When this look of his came out from the film, Siddharth shared it and wrote – Time has come to meet Rohit Shetty sir. Rohit Shetty also responded by saying that the name is also from S (the name of all cop hero of Rohit Shetty starts with S – Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi). But this joke has turned into reality as Rohit Shetty is making a cop series for Netflix whose hero is Sidharth Malhotra.

Rakul Preet Singh’s character

Rakul Preet Singh’s character in the film is quite different and she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Well, this is not the first time that Rakul Preet Singh will romance Sidharth Malhotra. She has appeared opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. At the same time, she has also romanced with Ajay Devgan in the film De De Pyaar De.

READ Also Among Us’ next update adds a poop hat

-->