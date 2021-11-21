Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh film Thank God release date announced | ajay devgan’s next film thank god release date
Ajay Devgan in the role of Yamraj
This film is a social comedy in which Ajay Devgan will be seen in the role of Yamraj. Earlier, Sanjay Dutt had appeared in a lighter role of Yamraj in Wah Life Ho To Aisi. It is believed that this character of Ajay Devgan will, somewhere, be inspired by Akshay Kumar’s character of Lord Krishna in Oh My God.
box office expectations
Ajay Devgan’s look has come out from the film, which was very much liked by the fans. Interestingly, Ajay Devgan has started this decade at the box office with a blockbuster film like Tanhaji. While in a guest appearance, his second film Sooryavanshi is also on its way to become a blockbuster. In such a situation, everyone has high hopes from Ajay Devgan’s box office performance.
movie cop siddharth
Sidharth Malhotra is in the role of a cop in the film. When this look of his came out from the film, Siddharth shared it and wrote – Time has come to meet Rohit Shetty sir. Rohit Shetty also responded by saying that the name is also from S (the name of all cop hero of Rohit Shetty starts with S – Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi). But this joke has turned into reality as Rohit Shetty is making a cop series for Netflix whose hero is Sidharth Malhotra.
Rakul Preet Singh’s character
Rakul Preet Singh’s character in the film is quite different and she will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Well, this is not the first time that Rakul Preet Singh will romance Sidharth Malhotra. She has appeared opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary and Marjaavaan. At the same time, she has also romanced with Ajay Devgan in the film De De Pyaar De.
Fantastic upcoming movies list
The list of upcoming films of Rakul Preet Singh is also excellent. Apart from Thank God, she is doing two more social comedies – Doctor Ji with Ayushmann Khurrana which is the story of a male gynecologist. On the other hand, Rakul will be seen in the role of a condom tester in the film Chhatriwali. Apart from this, she will also be seen in an important role in Akshay Kumar’s film Mission Cinderella. Along with these four films, Rakul Preet Singh is a part of John Abraham’s Attack and Ajay Devgan’s May Day and has completed the shooting of these films.
have become a star
Interestingly, Siddharth Malhotra has also become an overnight star after the success of Shershaah. It is believed that if his film had been released in theatres, then the condition of this film would have been similar to Vicky Kaushal’s Uri. In such a situation, the team of Ajay Devgan and Siddharth Malhotra can give the film a good success at the box office. There are reports that the film has suffered a lot due to Corona.
