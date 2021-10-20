Ajay Devgn Slapped By Son Yug After Watching Golmaal Again Film Actor Reveals Reason In Interview

Ajay Devgan had told in one of his interviews that his son Yug slapped him after watching the film ‘Golmaal Again’.

Bollywood’s famous actor Ajay Devgan has not only played the role of action and hero in his career, but has also played a comic actor. Especially in the ‘Golmaal’ series, the characters of Ajay Devgan were worth watching. But surprisingly, seeing Ajay Devgan’s ‘Golmaal Again’, his son Yug Devgan slapped him. This was disclosed by the actor himself in an interview given to Bollywood Hungama. The actor had told that seeing the death of Parineeti Chopra in the film, his son also started crying.

Actually, in the interview, Ajay Devgan was asked what was his family’s reaction to his performance in ‘Golmaal Again’. Responding to this, Ajay Devgn said, “It was a lot of fun. Even the people present at my house laughed a lot after watching the film.

Talking about the reaction of Kajol and Yug, Ajay Devgn said, “He laughed a lot at everything. Kajol couldn’t stop laughing. But my son started crying in the second half and he cried twice. He slapped me too. Her tears started flowing at the death of the angel. He was sitting on my lap and I even asked him what happened. But he slapped me and said, ‘Don’t look at me crying.

Produced by Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Again featured Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Parineeti Chopra, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj in lead roles. Like the first films of the Golmaal series, this film was also highly appreciated.

On the other hand, talking about the bonding of Ajay Devgan and his children Nyasa and Yug, the actors love their children very much, as well as are very cautious about them. In an interview to Hindustan Times, Kajol had told that Ajay Devgan was more unhappy than him while sending Nyasa abroad to study. Regarding this, the actress said, “It was difficult for me, but not as difficult as it was for Ajay.”