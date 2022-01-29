Ajay Devgn speaks on stardom, says, movies are not about stardom for me, movies are my life

Gangubai Kathiawadi Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a cameo but pivotal role in Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. His role in the film is of 20 minutes. The film is releasing in theaters on February 25. RRR Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's next big budget film RRR will feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with Ramcharan and Jr NTR. According to the reports, Ajay Devgan's role in the film is only 10 minutes, but very strong. The film was scheduled to release on January 7, but has been postponed due to Kovid. runway 34 Directed by Ajay Devgan, 'Runway 34' will be a thriller drama film, starring Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is releasing on 29th April on the occasion of Eid. field This film based on Syed Abdul Rahim is directed by Amit Sharma, who has given a superhit film like Badhaai Ho in 2018. Priyamani will be seen opposite Ajay Devgan in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 3. thank god 'Thank God' will be a light hearted comedy film. Siddharth is playing the role of a police officer in the film. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Yash Shah. At the same time, if sources are to be believed, Ajay Devgan is playing the role of God i.e. God in the film. The film is going to be released on 29 July 2022.

Rudra – The Age of Darkness

Apart from all these films, Ajay Devgn will be making his digital debut with Disney Hotstar’s web series Rudra – The Age of Darkness. Esha Deol will be seen with Ajay Devgan in the series.

gullible

It will be the Hindi remake of the superhit Tamil action film ‘Kaithi’. Dharmendra Sharma is directing the film and Ajay Devgan will be in the lead role. The film will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. At present, the name of the rest of the star cast associated with the film has not been revealed.

Cow dung!

Ajay Devgn has collaborated with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur in the comedy-drama film ‘Gobar!’ shook hands for Sabal Shekhawat will direct the film. At present, whether Ajay Devgan is going to join the film as an actor or not, it has not been disclosed.

Hindi remake of ‘Nandhi’

Ajay Devgn and Dil Raju have joined hands as producers for the Telugu hit film ‘Nandhi’. Naandhi is a crime courtroom drama which was not only critically acclaimed but also a box office hit. At present, the director and starcast for the Hindi remake of Nandhi have not been finalised.

Film on India-China tension

Ajay Devgan is going to make a film on the Indo-China tension in Galvan Valley of Ladakh. According to the information received about the film, it will tell the story of the sacrifice of 20 Indian Army soldiers, who fought the Chinese army. The name and cast of the film have not been finalized as of now. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn and Select Media Holdings LLP.

