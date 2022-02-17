Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 shoot begins, actor shares the First Look from the set | Shooting of Ajay Devgan starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ begins, first look from the film with Shriya Saran came out from the sets

7 years later story The story of Drishyam 2 begins 7 years after the events of the first film and tests Vijay's determination to save his family, for which he is willing to go to any lengths. The film aims to do justice to the 'crime-thriller' genre in every possible way. excited ajay devgan Talking about making a comeback with Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn said, "Drishyam has received a lot of love from the audience and is a legend. With Drishyam 2 now I am excited to present yet another interesting story. Vijay is a multidimensional character and sets an interesting narrative on screen. Abhishek Pathak (director) has a fresh vision for the film. I am eagerly waiting for Part 2, which has mystery and interesting characters like the previous film." It's a Challenge – Director Drishyam 2 director and National Award winner, Abhishek Pathak said, "Making an official remake of a successful franchise film is an honor as well as a challenge. To get a chance to work with the powerhouse of talent, Ajay Devgn, would be a challenge for any creative human being. His unique influence is undoubtedly the most amazing experience for me personally. It is exciting to retell a story from his point of view and vision through different visuals in a justified but extraordinary manner. The mood lifts the crux as well as makes it interesting from the start."

Had faith in Drishyam’s story and vision

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director, Panorama Studios said, “We believed in the story and vision of Drishyam. We made our debut film with great passion and enthusiasm in record time. Drishyam 2 with Ajay Devgn under the direction of Abhishek It takes pride and accomplishment for me to remake it.”

Producer very happy to start the sequel

Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, “Drishyam, Ajay Devgn’s stellar performance and talent has really won the hearts of the audience. Keeping the same spirit alive, we are very happy to start shooting for the sequel, which is a part of this franchise.” Will take it up a notch as the audience will get to see double the suspense, double the suspense, double the drama.”

malayalam film remake

Viacom 18 presents Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Panorama Studios presents Drishyam 2. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, it is co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Choksi and Shiv Chanana.