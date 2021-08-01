Ajay Devgn surprised Friendship Day, released Dhansu Song from RRR Dosti | Ajay Devgn Surprises Friendship Day, Releases Dhansu Song

New Delhi: Casting the spirit of friendship into a song has always been a favorite in Indian films. Today, on the occasion of Friendship Day 2021, Ajay Devgn has surprised his fans by sharing the first song ‘Dosti’ from his most awaited film ‘RRR’. This song of famous filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s film is going viral as soon as it comes out.

The magic of Amit Trivedi’s voice

This song shows the friendship between the lead characters of the film. The period drama is a fictional story set in the youthful days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. This awesome song is sung by Amit Trivedi. Watch this video…

ajay devgan shared song

Sharing this on his social media wall Ajay Devgan wrote, ‘On this Friendship Day, witness the coming together of two powerful opposing forces – Ramraju and Bheem @MMKeeravaani @itsvedhem @anirudhofficial @ItsAmitTrivedi @IAMVIJAYYESUDAS #YazinNizar @TSeries @ LahariMusic #RRRMovie #Natpu #Priyam’

shooting is complete

In June, the makers of ‘RRR’ shared that the shooting of the film is almost over and only two songs are yet to be shot. The makers had earlier revealed that the theme song of the film will bring together the best of the country’s singers from across the industry. The music rights of RRR have gone to Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Lahiri Music.

Star cast is huge

‘RRR’ has a gathering of artists like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt. Alia will be playing the role of Sita and her first look from the film was revealed in March which rocked the internet.

