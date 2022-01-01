Ajay Devgn worried about the pandemic situation, talks about the box office numbers in 2022 | Ajay Devgan expressed concern about Kovid, said, hope and pray that the situation does not deteriorate

Entertainment

Ajay Devgan has expressed concern over the increasing figures of Corona in the country. Also it is hoped that the film industry will not have to bear the loss again. Talking about the films slated to release in 2022 and the box office numbers, the superstar said, “If a Hollywood film like Spider-Man can earn so much amid the pandemic, then why not a Hindi film?

The beginning of the new year has not been good for the film industry. Theaters have once again been closed in Delhi and new guidelines are being made in many states including Maharashtra. The figures of Kovid in the country are once again creating fear.

Akshay Kumar welcomes the first sunrise of 2022 in Maldives with Gayatri Mantra - Watch VideoAkshay Kumar welcomes the first sunrise of 2022 in Maldives with Gayatri Mantra – Watch Video

Actor Ajay Devgn is expecting everything to be better soon. The actor said “Delhi was put on yellow alert just a few days ago. Other states have indicated new lockdown restrictions. Reports say that Omicron may affect the start of 2022 across the world. Because of this, the entertainment industry May go on the back foot again. I just hope and pray that things do not deteriorate. People’s health and pockets should not suffer.”

Talking about the films and box office of 2022, the actor said, “There have been many films that have made a lot of money even in the midst of the pandemic, so I am hopeful. I would definitely say that the upcoming movies will break records. If Spider-Man A Hollywood film like this can get so much success, then why not a Hindi film? SS Rajamouli’s RRR is coming. Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi earned around Rs 196 crore in the midst of the pandemic. I just pray for the situation to improve at the moment I do

Let us tell you, 5 films of Ajay Devgan are releasing in the first 7 months of the year 2022. From ‘RRR’ in January to ‘Thank God’ in July, next year he is coming up with 5 totally different types of films. There is no doubt that this is no less than a treat for Ajay Devgan fans.

RRR

RRR

Release date – 7 January

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next big budget film RRR will feature Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt along with Ramcharan and Jr NTR. According to the reports, Ajay Devgan’s role in the film is only 10 minutes, but very strong.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Release date – February 18

At the same time, Ajay Devgan is going to be seen playing a cameo but important role in Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. His role in the film is of 20 minutes.

runway 34

runway 34

Release date- 29 April

Directed by Ajay Devgan, ‘Runway 34’ will be a thriller drama film, starring Ajay Devgan, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. The film is releasing on the occasion of Eid.

field

field

Release date – June 3

The film based on Syed Abdul Rahim is directed by Amit Sharma, who has given a superhit film like Badhaai Ho in 2018. Priyamani will be seen opposite Ajay Devgan in the film. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on June 3.

thank god

thank god

Release date – July 29

‘Thank God’ will be a light hearted comedy film. Siddharth is playing the role of a police officer in the film. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Yash Shah. At the same time, if sources are to be believed, Ajay Devgan is playing the role of God i.e. God in the film.

Rudra - The Age of Darkness

Rudra – The Age of Darkness

Apart from all these films, Ajay Devgn will be making his digital debut with Disney Hotstar’s web series Rudra – The Age of Darkness. Esha Deol will be seen with Ajay Devgan in the series. At present, its release date is not fixed.

english summary

Ajay Devgn is worried about the pandemic situation and he hopes the industry doesn’t suffer again. He talks about the films releasing in 2022 and box office numbers.

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 11:47 [IST]

