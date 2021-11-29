Ajay Devgn’s 2022 Eid release announcement, film Runway 34 first look posters, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh | First look posters of Ajay Devgan’s 2022 Eid release film ‘Runway 34’, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul are also out.

face tough times

He further wrote- “Close your eyes and imagine, we all must have faced such situations in life, when one moment we feel that we are very strong and another moment we feel how weak. We all are in such situations. Have gone through that in a moment it seems the world is won, the next moment it seems that everything is lost – Is this a nightmare? Or is it reality?”

I knew this movie had to be made

Ajay further said- “That’s the emotion associated with Runway 34. To be honest, it was absolutely impossible for me to let go of this script. I knew this film had to be made. One more beautiful thing with it is that all of me I got a chance to work with collaborators Amitabh Bachchan ji, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Carry Minati, Akanksha Singh, Angira Dhar and many more. I have been supported by a wonderful crew during this journey. Soon, share other important things with you. I will.”

runway 34

Talking about Runway 34, apart from acting in this film, Ajay Devgn has also taken up the responsibility of directing and producing. Ajay Devgan and Rakul will be seen playing the role of pilot in the film.

based on true events

The story of the film is based on the true incident of 2015, when a Doha- Kochi flight was saved from a horrific accident due to poor visibility, and was diverted to another airport in South India.

Ajay Devgan’s direction

Ajay Devgan has previously directed films like ‘U Me Aur Hum’ and ‘Shivaay’ and was the lead actor in both these films. Now both of them will be seen playing the responsibility in ‘Runway 34’ too.

Coming together after 7 years

At the same time, Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in films like ‘Major Saab’, ‘Khaki’, ‘Satyagraha’, ‘Hindustan Ki Kasam’ and ‘Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi’. At the same time, now after almost 7 years, they are coming together.

On his relationship with Big B, Ajay Devgn said, “I have known him since I was a kid. He has a different kind of relationship with him. I have learned a lot from him and am still learning. For Mayday It took him just 2 minutes to agree too. He heard the narration and came on board.