Ajay Devgn’s Daughter nysa devgn troll badly as her video goes viral recently! Video of Ajay Devgan’s daughter Nysa went viral, trolled, people said, “How did she become fair?”

Even before this, people have trolled him many times. Although Kajol has responded to the trolls many times, but even after this, she is called bad. In this video, Nysa is seen moving towards the car. A user on social media says that..

“Glutathione felt skin color has changed.” Apart from this, one has written… “How did she become so fair?” While one user says, “She also got fairness treatment.” ‘ This video has been posted by ViralBhayani on social media which is becoming increasingly viral.

In this video, Nysa appeared in an off-white color short dress. Also, she is seen wearing a mask, but people did not like her attitude.

It is rarely seen that any of her pictures appear on social media because she stays far away from the limelight. It is said that she can be a part of films in the coming time but that time is far away.

Talking about Ajay Devgan and Kajol, at this time they are very busy with their projects. Ajay Devgan’s cameo role is going to come out in RRR.

The film is releasing in theaters on January 7 and is directed by SS Rajamouli. Right now you see the viral video of Nysa…