Ajay Devgn’s digital debut Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness trailer release date announcement | Superstar Ajay Devgn ready for digital debut, announces trailer release of ‘Rudra – The Age of Darkness’

Returning to the limelight after a long hiatus, actress Esha Deol is making her digital debut with Takhtani Rudra – The Age of Darkness. Talking about her comeback, Esha said, “Rudra – The Age on Disney+Hotstar VIP I am delighted to have this opportunity to work with Applause and BBC Studios for Off Darkness.”

Regarding his digital debut, Ajay said – “It has always been my endeavor to do great work with capable people. Rudra – The Age of Darkness is a gripping story and I am eagerly waiting to start this journey. “

The actor further added, “Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is darker, tougher and darker. What impressed me the most about the character’s personality. It is probably the most in the current era. Gray character.”

Ajay has already debuted on the OTT platform as a producer. His home production film Tribhanga was released on Netflix, in which Kajol played the lead role. At the same time, ‘The Great Indian Murder’ is also coming in February. But now he is making his debut as an actor.

Hindi remake of Luther

Rudra – The Age of Darkness is a Hindi remake of the British psychological crime drama series Luther. Idris Elba played the role of DCI John Luther in Luther. Alice Morgan played the role of Ruth Wilson. It has had five seasons between 2010 and 2019. The first season had 6 episodes. It was broadcast on BBC One.

