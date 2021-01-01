Ajay Devgn’s son Yug’s birthday: Ajay Devgn’s son Yug’s birthday Watch his crazy workout video: Ajay Devgn’s son Yug is very expert in action, PM Modi has praised the red of ‘Singham’

Bollywood’s action hero Singham i.e. Ajay Devgn’s son Yug Devgan turned 11 years old today on 13th September. Yuga will be only 11 years old now, but he has already started preparing to become an action star. There are so many videos of Yuga’s pushups and flips, you’ll say the same thing when you watch them. By the way, these qualities were to come in the era because along with Pappa, Dada was also a master in stunts.

Era on the way to fathers and grandfathers

It is said that Viru Devgan made his son Ajay an action hero. The famous stunt scene of Ajay Devgan standing on a motorcycle has also been created by Viru Devgan. Yuga also seems to be following the same path as his father and grandfather. At such a young age, he turns with one hand, which even the best people cannot do.



Showing a flip with one hand

Yuga has made his body quite flexible with exercise. Ajay Devgn has shared a video of the era, in which he is seen turning with the help of one hand and performing several stunts. Yuga is not only an expert in pushups, he is equally good at freestyle cartwheels. Yuga also loves rafting and swimming.



Desired son of Ajay Devgan

Ajay Devgn wrote while wishing the boy Yuga a happy birthday – Happy Birthday boy. Happy time is the age. You are waiting to wake up, blow out the candles and cut the cake.

Happy Birthday to Ajay Devgn

Tanisha also wished Yuga a happy birthday

Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukherjee wrote, wishing Yuga, ‘Happy birthday Mere Yuga. My wise, clever and beautiful son. I love you with all my heart Kajol can’t believe she’s 11 years old.

An age full of emotions

Ajay Devgn believes that his children are ahead of him in many respects. He said in an interview that his father could not spend much time with him because he was working day and night. He said- the things I have missed, I do not want for my son. However, he also said he has no complaints about the way he has grown up. Pointing to the changing times, Ajay had also said that if his son got angry today and he went to explain to him, he said- Dad, give me 5 minutes, give me space, I am fine and I will do the same if I had told my father to beat me. Would have been.

Expert in technology

In another interview, Ajay Devgn had also said that Yuga is very expert in technology and solves all his problems related to phones quickly.

Yuga scares everyone by watching horror movies

When Yug was only 7 years old, Ajay told this story about his son’s maturity. Ajay Devgn said that later when the boy was asked about the logic of space, Yuga said – in fact I was very angry at that time and I do not understand your opinion, so said 5 minutes so that I can calm down and then your words I understand what you mean Take it. Speaking of Yuga, he also said that he is never scared after watching a horror movie, but first he sees it and then scares everyone.

Prime Minister Modi praised

From now on, Ajay Devgn seems to be trying to add all the qualities that his son has in Star. Since then, Pappa has done things for which he has also received praise from PM Modi. Ajay Devgn had shared some photos of his son last birthday, in which he was seen planting. While wishing Ajay Devgn on his birthday, Modi wrote, ‘Ajay, thank you for the congratulations. I am very happy to see your son Yuga dedicate his birthday to nature. Such an awareness at this age is commendable.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol were married in 1999. After this, daughter Nyasa was born in 2003 and Yuga was born after about 10 years of marriage.

