Ajay Devgn’s sports-drama Maidaan shoot to be wrapped up before Christmas | The shooting of Ajay Devgan’s sports-drama ‘Maidan’ will be completed before Christmas. Will release in 2022

Ajay Devgn's sports-drama Maidaan shoot to be wrapped up before Christmas

Ajay Devgan starrer much-awaited film ‘Maidan’ has had to go through a lot of ups and downs due to the Kovid lockdown. The film, which went on floors in August 2019, is now finally on its final stage. According to the reports, the shooting of the film will be completed before Christmas.

Ajay Devgn will be shooting for the final match of the 1962 Asian Games in the final schedule of the film. Directed by Amit Sharma, ‘Maidan’ is going to hit the theaters on June 3, 2022.

According to the report of Mid-Day, Devgan started the final schedule of the ground from the second week of November after completing his series ‘Rudra’. Meanwhile, the 16-acre set was rebuilt at Mud Island, which was damaged by Cyclone Tout in May this year.

Three additional sets were erected for the film at different studios in Mumbai where the shooting took place over the past four weeks. The entire team of the film has been shooting continuously since November, except for two days in the first week of December when unseasonal rains had wetted the stadium.

