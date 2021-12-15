Ajay Mishra Teni Got Angry On Reporter Video Viral Vinod Kapri Kumar Vishwas Rubika Liyaquat Got Angry On Him And Slams PM Modi

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni was seen abusing the reporter in a video, to which filmmakers, Kumar Vishwas and Rubika Liyaquat expressed their displeasure.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra was in discussion for several days regarding the Teni Lakhimpur violence. Recently, a video of him is becoming very viral on social media, due to which he has come under the target of people. It was seen in the video that as soon as the journalist asked Ajay Mishra Teni about his son, he got furious and said, “Don’t ask stupid questions, mind bad hai kya bay.” Now along with opposition leaders, Kumar Vishwas and filmmakers are also tweeting about this video.

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri lashed out at PM Narendra Modi for this behavior of Ajay Mishra Teni, and also raised many questions. Vinod Kapri wrote, “Look at the actions of the Minister of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, openly hooliganism with journalists.” In another tweet, he wrote, “Moji ji’s minister who should have been sacked, Modi ji’s minister who should have been tried for genocide, is openly threatening journalists. Why Modi ji so much love for the father of the massacre?

Filmmaker Vinod Kapri did not stop here. Ajay Mishra targeted PM Modi for Teni’s misbehavior, “Do not do stupid questions…” Yeh Teni nahi, Modi ji’s arrogance is speaking. If the father of the genocide had been thrown out of the cabinet by Modi ji on the very first day, then today this day would not have been seen.

look after a minute @narendramodi The ministers actually rushed to kill the journalist. Prime Minister, is there any shame left or will there be such genocide and hooliganism? pic.twitter.com/C2qDROMbiM — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) December 15, 2021

Sharing the video related to the incident, Vinod Kapri wrote, “Look after exactly a minute, Narendra Modi’s ministers ran to kill the journalist. Prime Minister, is there any shame left or will there be such genocide and hooliganism?” Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh wrote, “Countdown to Teni and Sarkar started, will be disgraced and removed.”

Noted writer Kumar Vishwas condemned the behavior of Ajay Mishra Teni, as well as took a jibe at the media. He wrote, “The humility, public intimidation and arrogance of the Minister of State for Home Democracy, People’s Representatives, Accountability and Abhay Ram Rajya in the country is undoubtedly condemnable, but will even the friends of the media raise questions only after the attack on their own expression. ‘Today when the feet were torn, I remembered Pir Parai.’

“Today when the feet are torn,

Then I remembered Pir Parai…!”?? https://t.co/Y0Je1u4NGY — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) December 15, 2021

Congress leader Srinivas Biwi wrote, “Modi K Lal, the country’s Minister of State for Home ‘Teni’ misbehaved with the journalists and finally got into a scuffle. Thankfully the ‘mantri ji’ was not on board.” Journalist Rubika Liaquat expressed displeasure over the behavior of the Union Minister of State for Home and wrote, “You should throw this arrogance on your son, not on the media persons. You are not fit for the post of Minister of State for Home. They say that when destruction is an umbrella over Manuj, first Vivek dies.