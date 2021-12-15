Ajay Mishra Teni Video Viral Solding Journalist and Trying to Attack Lakhimpur Violence Case – Ajay Mishra Teni summoned Delhi; On the question related to son Ashish, the journalist got angry, snatched the mobile and said

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, who came under the scanner over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, has been summoned to Delhi today.

Meanwhile, a video of him has surfaced on social media, where he is seen expressing his displeasure at the journalists. In this video, when a news channel's journalist asked the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs about his son Ashish, he got very angry.

Ajay Mishra, told the journalist what was the matter, when the journalist repeated the question again, he said angrily, don’t ask stupid questions, is the mind bad, if people tried to convince him, then he was another journalist standing nearby. Holding the mobile angrily said, stop it.

In another video, he is seen pouncing on the journalist. In this video, he is expressing his displeasure at the media, saying that today an innocent man is in jail because of you media people. While expressing displeasure, the journalist fired some more questions, due to which the minister lost his cool and rushed to hit the journalist but the people present there stopped him.

All this incident was captured by other journalists present there in their own cameras, which became a topic of discussion as soon as it came on social media.