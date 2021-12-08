Ajaz Patel’s magical spin raised questions on Indian batsmen

India won the Test and T20 series against New Zealand. The success of the series will come in such an impressive and effortless manner, no one had imagined. In this series there was a historic performance, many achievements were made. But the most surprising performance was that of New Zealand spinner Ejaz Patel, who broke into the strong Indian batting and did wonders with his spin balls.

If we look at the performance of a few years, then under the captaincy of Kane Williamson, the Kiwis have emerged as a strong team in every format. It is a matter of pride to have won the Test Championship and recently reached the final of the Twenty20 World Cup. In both these championships, New Zealand’s team became an obstacle in India’s path. They defeated India in the final of the Test Championship in England, while they defeated India in a league match of the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates to pull out of the semi-finals race.

But under the coaching of Rahul Dravid, Team India has started a new journey in a strong way. When change happens, it affects the performance of the team. But the change happened so smoothly that it became the rhythm of a successful performance. In this, players were associated with achievements, memorable debuts were seen, there was also a great comeback. The special thing among all this was that even when stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Virat Kohli did not play in the team, India did not feel lack. Whether it was captained by Rohit Sharma or Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli, the mindset of Team India was to win. That was the most positive aspect. When your attitude remains like this, then the players overcome the difficulties that come in the way with their passion and fighting spirit.

Spin bowling has been India’s strength. But the faltering of Indian batsmen in front of spinners is becoming a weakness. it concerns. Can anyone imagine that a visiting team spinner can wrap up the entire innings of Team India. Indian batsmen are considered to be experts in playing spin. But Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner Ejaz Patel created a charisma by single-handedly wrapping up the entire Indian innings at the Wankhede Stadium. He became the third bowler in the world who managed to hunt ten batsmen in the innings. Jim Laker did this in 1955 and Anil Kumble in 1999. Incidentally, both of them were also spin bowlers.

Why our batsmen are getting into trouble while playing spinners is beyond comprehension. Before the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the Pakistani spinners prevented our batsmen from playing freely, then later New Zealand’s Santner and Ish Sodhi curbed the Indian batsmen. Both these bowlers not only took wickets but also did not give more runs. Australia’s Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, England’s Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and spinners from other countries have also troubled the batsmen. So Rahul Dravid has to work in this area.

Thus, the Indian spinners played an important role in winning the Test series. Ravichandran Ashwin was the most successful bowler of the team with 14 wickets. In this effort, he became the second highest wicket-taker in the country, surpassing Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets). Anil Kumble is at number one, who took 619 wickets. Also, Ashwin became the second spin bowler to take 300 wickets at home. Ashwin also did an amazing job of taking 50 wickets for the fourth time in a calendar year.

Played two off-spinners in the Kanpur Test and two off-spinners in the Mumbai Test. By the way, in both the Test matches, Team India came with the strategy of three spinners. Every bowler left his mark. In Kanpur, where Akshar took five wickets in the first innings, Ravinder Jadeja took four wickets in the second innings to take the team closer to victory.

Ishant and Umesh Yadav were not sharp in fast bowling. But Siraj Ahmed’s opening blow in the second Test put New Zealand on the back foot and the team collapsed on their lowest score (against India) at 62. This is the lowest score by any visiting team in India. The victory of 372 runs is also the biggest in terms of runs. In the Mumbai Test, Mayank Agarwal made a comeback after playing a blistering innings of 150 runs. He was the top scorer for India in the series. Shreyas Iyer scored a century on his debut in the first Test. Now eyes will be on South Africa tour this month.