Ajinkya Rahane Duck: Ajinkya Rahane Oval Test against Chris Vokes after zero Troll: Is Rahane’s career over? The Indian vice-captain was disappointed again

The current tour of England will soon be forgotten as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team remains undefeated. Staying in the first 4 Tests was seen as a struggle for a run. In the meantime, he has hit just one half-century.

The fourth Test of the series is being played at the Oval. Rahane, who scored 14 in the first innings in the second innings, was not even allowed to open an account by Chris Vokes. He has scored a total of 109 runs in the series with a very poor average of 15. He has scored 5, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14 and zero runs in 4 Test matches.

Weakness gained strength: British band played by tail batsmen, after Lord’s there was chaos at the Oval

Even after playing 8 balls in the second innings, Rahane could not open his account. He is currently being targeted by critics. Fans are reacting differently on social media about his career.

Thakur’s eye-catching: Shardul hits half-century in second innings too, hits where he wants, breaks many records



Hanuma Vihari gets a chance to stay

The fans are very disappointed with the poor performance of Rahane. He says Team India should give a chance to Hanuma Vihari or Mayank Agarwal instead of staying in the playing XI for the 5th and final Test. Both are currently in the Indian team.

Teacher’s Day: From Sachin to R Shabha Pant, find out how Indian cricketers remembered their mentors

Laxman said rest

Former India batsman VVS Laxman says the outfielder should be rested for the fifth Test. At the same time, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag believes that Rahane should play with family in mind.