Ajinkya Rahane in squad: India captain Virat Kohli has four important questions ahead of the Oval Test

See stay The recent form of Ajinkya Rahane is not very good. He is the vice-captain of the team. And according to this logic, his place in the team should be decided. And especially his half-century in the Lord’s Test, in which India won, it was believed that Rahane was now back in the ring. But there are many questions to stay. Especially when players like Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari are sitting on the bench right now. There is no doubt that Rahane will have to bring more consistency in his performance. He has scored 5, 1, 61, 18 and 10 runs in the series.

What will happen to Ishant, will the fast bowler get rest? Ishant Sharma did not appear in any color in Leeds. Though skipper Virat Kohli denied Ishant's injury, the team still has questions about the pacer. If Ishant is not included in the squad, Shardul Thakur, who played in the Nottingham Test before the injury, could get a chance. His batting also helps. If Shardul is not fully fit, then India will have no choice but Umesh Yadav. However, Yadav has not had many opportunities in recent times. India have dropped a good swing bowler in this tour. Kohli has spoken of giving the fast bowlers a chance to rest. However, he also has to be careful not to break the trio of Siraj, Shami and Bumrah.

What will happen to Agarwal and his wife? These two are less likely to get a chance. Cheteshwar Pujara has saved his place in Leeds with 91 runs. And to give Agarwal and Sau a chance means KL Rahul will have to change again. He has given the team a good start with Rohit Sharma, as it will not be good with him. However, this could be a possibility. If Pant appears to be in poor form with the bat, the captain can lower a bowler and give the extra batsman a chance. However, taking 20 wickets in a Test match is very important for Kohli. So this is a little difficult to happen.

Ashwin, a chance for Jadeja? This is not such a straightforward question. Ravindra Jadeja has a knee injury which could give Ashwin a chance in the squad. However, if the field is traditionally advantageous for spinners, the Indian team may make a surprising decision. Both Ashwin and Jadeja will be on the field. This could give three bowlers a chance. This will also help R Shabha Pant in batting. But somewhere he hurts Virat Kohli’s theory of taking the field with four fast bowlers. Weather and conditions may also play a role.

After India’s defeat in Leeds, the question has arisen as to whether Virat Kohli and company are playing in England with the right team combination. After injuries and defeats, the visiting team will only be forced to make appropriate changes to their playing XI. But the big question is whether captain Kohli will change the middle order. Or will it once again go to the four-speed theory and not bother batting? Let’s see