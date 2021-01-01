Ajinkya Rahane on criticism: Ajinkya Rahane on slow batting for criticism: Happy people are talking about me

Highlights India beat England by 151 runs in Lord’s Test

The third Test of the series will be played from Wednesday

Rahane draws inspiration from criticism

Leeds

India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has slammed critics for criticizing himself and Cheteshwar Pujara for slow batting in the Lord’s Test against England.

Rahane says he has played enough cricket to know what is right for the Indian team. Rahane laughed at the criticism on social media and said that only ‘important people’ are talked about.

Rahane scored 61 off 146 balls while Pujara scored 45 off 206 balls and added 100 runs in almost 50 overs during their partnership. “I’m glad people are talking about me,” Rahane said ahead of the third Test starting on Wednesday. I always believe that people talk about important people so I don’t worry much about it. It’s about contributing to the team.

Asked if criticism inspires him, Rahane said, “Everything inspires me. Playing for the country inspires me. I don’t care about criticism.

Pujara took 35 balls to open the account at Lord’s but his and Rahane’s slow batting did not help India to lose and the team won by 151 runs. Rahane said about the victory, he is satisfied with the way he played.

According to Rahane, ‘I have always believed in contributing and this contribution has been satisfactory. You always think of your game but team performance is paramount. You think about your left and what is right for you but in the end the team needs our attention.

Asked about his interaction with Pujara during the innings, Rahane said he was just talking about being suspended. He said, ‘The discussion was just about small goals and from there the left wanted to make progress. Cheteshwar, we always say he plays slowly but that innings was very important to us. He played 200 balls. We supported each other.



‘Pujara and I have been playing together for a long time’

Rahane said, “Cheteshwar and I have been playing together for a long time, we know how to deal with oppression, how to deal with specific situations. We don’t talk about things that are not under our control. ‘

None of the current Indian players have any experience of playing at Headingley but Rahane said the players in the team are not worried about it.

“It’s about finding speed as a batsman or a bowler,” Rahane said.

“It’s not challenging,” he said. When you are in a trance, you have to maintain it and believe in yourself. I don’t see any problem playing at Headingley.

Rahane said, ‘It all happens in the mind and we are mentally strong. All the players are in good condition. Mohammad Shami and Jaspreet Bumrah put on a brilliant performance with bat and ball and put on an unbeaten 89-run stand for the ninth wicket as India lost eight wickets for 20 runs. This partnership took the match away from England’s Jedi.

Asked if the batting of the tail batsmen affected the opposing openers, Rahane said, “It affects the batsmen. After taking seven or eight wickets, they start thinking about their batting. You may have noticed that he started practicing virtual batting on the slip. And footwork was also started.

