Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Full Gaming, aka Ajjubhai and MrStiven Tc, had been two of primarily probably the most distinguished Free Fire streamers on YouTube. The players boasted intensive viewership and had been moreover named on the listing of most thought-about in 2021.

Ajjubhai at the moment has 24 million subscribers and three.6 billion views blended. In the meantime, MrStiven Tc has a subscriber depend of eight million and over 800 million views.

This textual content compares the stats of each players throughout the Garena Free Fire as of Would maybe effectively effectively 2021.

Moreover be taught: FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, Okay/D ratio, and stats in Would maybe effectively effectively 2021

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has 11571 squad fits in opposition to his identify and has 2794 first-region finishes, which gives as much as a choose share of 24.14%. With 43399 kills, he holds a Okay/D ratio of 4.94.

The disclose materials creator has 314 first-region finishes in 1693 duo fits, ensuing in a choose fee of 18.54%. He has 6582 frags and sustained a Okay/D ratio of 4.77.

He has featured in 915 solo fits and has a choose tally of 79 video games, including as much as a choose ratio of 8.63%. Ajjubhai has secured 2314 kills for a fracture-to-death ratio of two.77.

Detect this put up on Instagram A put up shared by Full Gaming – Free Fire (@totalgaming_official)

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has gained 38 of the 82 ranked squad video games throughout the ongoing season, altering to a choose fee of 46.34%. He has 484 frags, affirming a Okay/D ratio of 11.

Full Gaming has performed six duo video games and has triumphed in two of those, ensuring a choose fee of 33.33%. The YouTuber has 32 secured kills at a Okay/D ratio of 8.

Lastly, he has performed 4 solo video games and has 11 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.75.

Moreover be taught: Ajjubhai (Full Gaming) vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire stats in Would maybe effectively effectively 2021?

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has featured in 8525 squad video games and has 2288 victories, which comes appropriate all the way down to a choose fee of 26.83%. With a Okay/D ratio of 4.68, he has 29215 kills.

He has 453 Booyahs in 2431 duo video games, managing a choose ratio of 18.63%. The streamer has 9107 kills, having a Okay/D ratio of 4.60.

MrStiven Tc has participated in 3768 solo fits and has remained unbeaten in 443 of those, approximating a choose ratio of 11.75%. Within the undertaking, he has bagged 12615 foes at a Okay/D ratio of three.79.

Detect this put up on Instagram A put up shared by MrStivenTc (@stiven.tc)

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has engaged in 5 squad video games and clinched a single indubitably certainly one of them, very similar to a choose share of 20%. He has amassed 26 kills, sustaining a Okay/D ratio of 6.50.

He has competed in 11 duo fits and has stood victorious in indubitably certainly one of them, equating to a choose ratio of 9.09%. The participant has 50 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 5.

Moreover be taught: Motion Hasten’s Free Fire ID, Okay/D ratio, and stats in Would maybe effectively effectively 2021

Comparability

Each players boast unattainable stats in Garena Free Fire. Ajjubhai has a high-quality Okay/D ratio throughout the lifetime squad, and duo video games as MrStiven Tc takes the lead by means of choose fee. Coming to solo video games, the latter has the brink over his counterpart.

The ranked stats of the players can now not be in distinction since MrStiven Tc has most attention-grabbing performed 11 duo video games, and Ajjubhai has performed extra of the squad fits.

Cowl: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to switch as a result of the disclose materials creators proceed to play extra video games in Free Fire.

Moreover be taught: Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID, Okay/D ratio, and stats in Would maybe effectively effectively 2021

Sign In/ Sign As much as Reply