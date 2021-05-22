Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Pirotes Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is top-of-the-line Indian Free Fireplace YouTubers and have become named throughout the record of doubtlessly the most-watched gaming advise materials creators in 2020. He in the meanwhile has 24.3 million subscribers and three.69 billion views on YouTube.

Pirotes Gaming additionally makes films linked to Free Fireplace. He has 383okay subscribers on YouTube.

This textual content compares the 2 avid players’ stats in Free Fireplace.

Moreover be taught: SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fireplace ID, stats, month-to-month views, full subscribers, and extra

Ajjubhai’s Free Fireplace ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fireplace ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has performed 11598 squad video video games and has triumphed in 2806 of them, declaring a eradicate price of 24.19%. He racked up 43587 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.96 in this mode.

When it includes the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 1718 duo matches and has secured 320 victories, translating to a eradicate price of 18.62%. He has 6735 frags in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 4.82.

Ajjubhai has additionally performed 919 solo video video games and has obtained on 80 occasions, making his eradicate price 8.70%. He notched up 2340 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.79 in this mode.

Search this publish on Instagram A publish shared by Complete Gaming – Free Fireplace (@totalgaming_official)

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has performed 107 squad matches throughout the up to date ranked season and has 48 Booyahs, translating to a eradicate price of 44.85%. With 634 kills in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of 10.75.

The advise materials creator has obtained 7 of the 30 ranked duo video video games that he has performed, making his eradicate price 23.33%. He has 158 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 6.87 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has additionally performed 8 ranked solo video video games and has a single eradicate to his title, declaring a eradicate price of 12.50%. He has 37 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 5.29.

Moreover be taught: Amitbhai (Desi Avid players) vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better Free Fireplace stats in Would possibly nicely 2021?

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fireplace ID and stats

Pirotes Gaming’s Free Fireplace ID is 744036475.

Lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming’s lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming has performed 11824 squad video video games and has obtained on 2979 occasions, making his eradicate price 25.19%. He secured 36755 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.16 in this mode.

The advise materials creator has 154 wins throughout the 1395 duo matches that he has performed, declaring a eradicate price of 11.03%. With a Okay/D ratio of two.12, he has 2634 frags in these matches.

Pirotes Gaming has additionally performed 667 solo matches and has triumphed in 76 of them, translating to a eradicate price of 11.39%. He racked up 1524 kills at a Okay/D ratio of two.58 in this mode.

Search this publish on Instagram A publish shared by Pirotes Gaming YT (@its_pirotes)

Ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming’s ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming has performed 152 squad matches throughout the persevering with ranked season and has emerged victorious in 57 of them, declaring a eradicate price of 37.50%. He has 430 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 4.53.

The YouTuber has additionally performed 28 ranked solo video video games and has 1 waste to his title.

Pirotes Gaming is however to play a sport throughout the ranked duo mode this season.

Moreover be taught: Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fireplace ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and extra in Would possibly nicely 2021

Comparability

Throughout the lifetime squad and solo matches, Pirotes Gaming has the following eradicate price, whereas Ajjubhai has the following Okay/D ratio. In the meantime, throughout the lifetime duo video video games, Pirotes Gaming has better stats than Ajjubhai.

The 2 avid players’ stats throughout the ranked duo mode cannot be in contrast as Pirotes Gaming is however to take half in a single sport. Alternatively, by the squad and solo matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than Pirotes Gaming.

Show veil: The stats in this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to commerce as a result of the advise materials creators proceed to play extra video video games in Free Fireplace.

Moreover be taught: Alpha FF’s Free Fireplace ID, Okay/D ratio, and stats in Would possibly nicely 2021

Sign In/ Sign As a lot as Retort