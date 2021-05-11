Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Shadow Shooter: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai is taken into account considered one of mainly essentially the most profitable Free Hearth inform creators in India, with a staggering 23.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Shadow Shooter is another illustrious Free Hearth inform creator who has 1.6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This textual content compares the stats of Ajjubhai and Shadow Shooter in Garena Free Hearth.

Ajjubhai’s Free Hearth ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Hearth ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai's lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has executed 11564 squad video video games and has triumphed in 2793 of them, inserting ahead a seize fee of 24.15%. He eradicated 43357 opponents at a seize fee of 4.94 in this mode.

The inform creator has 313 Booyahs in 1690 duo fits, translating to a seize fee of 18.52%. He has 6568 frags in these fits, with a Adequate/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has additionally executed 912 solo video video games and has emerged victorious in 79 of them, making his seize fee 8.66%. He bagged 2307 kills at a Adequate/D ratio of two.77 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai's ranked stats

Ajjubhai has received 37 of the 75 squad video video games that he has executed inside the persevering with ranked season, translating to a seize fee of 49.33%. He has 442 kills in these fits, with a Adequate/D ratio of 11.63.

The YouTuber has additionally executed 3 ranked duo fits and has received on a single occasion, making his seize fee 33.33%. With 18 kills to his title, he has a Adequate/D ratio of 9 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has executed 1 ranked duo match however is however to register a seize. He has 4 kills in these fits, with a Adequate/D ratio of 4.

Shadow Shooter’s Free Hearth ID and stats

Shadow Shooter’s Free Hearth ID is 240602775.

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter's lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter has executed 10345 squad video video games and has secured 1659 victories, making his seize fee 16.03%. He racked up 24909 kills at a Adequate/D ratio of two.87 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 175 Booyahs in 1772 duo fits, inserting ahead a seize fee of 9.87%. He has 4521 frags in these fits, with a Adequate/D ratio of two.83.

Shadow Shooter has additionally executed 1332 solo fits and has triumphed in 104 of these, translating to a seize fee of seven.86%. With a Adequate/D ratio of two.86, he has 3487 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

Shadow Shooter's ranked stats

Shadow Shooter has executed 84 ranked squad video video games and has emerged victorious on 43 occasions, inserting ahead a seize fee of 51.19%. He has 254 kills in these fits, with a Adequate/D ratio of 6.20.

The inform creator is however to play a sport inside the ranked duo and solo modes.

Comparability

Ajjubhai has better stats Shadow Shooter inside the lifetime squad and duo fits. Inside the interval in-between, inside the lifetime solo video video games, Ajjubhai has the following seize fee, whereas Shadow Shooter has an unbelievable Adequate/D ratio.

The 2 avid gamers’ stats inside the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be when put subsequent as they’ve not executed ample video video games in these modes. On the other hand, in the case of the ranked squad fits, Ajjubhai has a bigger Adequate/D ratio, whereas Shadow Shooter has the following seize fee.

Current: The stats in this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to commerce because the inform creators proceed to play further video video games in Garena Free Hearth.

