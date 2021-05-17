Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Complete Gaming, is believed to be one in every of many very most attention-grabbing Free Hearth bellow creators with over 24.1 million subscribers and three.64 billion views. He was once among the many many prime gaming keep streams on YouTube in 2020.

Sudip Sarkar is one different YouTuber from India who makes movies round Garena Free Hearth. He has 1.21 million subscribers and over 60 million views in the interim.

This text compares their stats in Garena Free Hearth.

Ajjubhai’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 11584 squad video games and has 2797 first-recount finishes, having a defend share of 24.14%. He has notched 43476 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.95.

Within the Duo Mode, he has performed 1710 duo suits and has received 318 of them for a defend charge of 18.59%. With 6701 frags, he has a Okay/D ratio of 4.81.

The streamer has 918 solo video games to his identify and has triumphed in 79, which comes all the way all the way down to a defend ratio of 8.60%. He has amassed 2315 kills, managing a Okay/D ratio of two.76.

Ranked stats

Within the sizzling ranked season, Ajjubhai has regarded in 95 squad suits and has 40 victories, affirming a defend charge of 42.10%. He has 548 frags with a Okay/D ratio of 9.96.

Aside from this, he has performed 22 duo video games and has 5 Booyahs, changing to a defend share of twenty-two.72%. In the midst of, he has 124 kills at a Okay/D ratio of seven.29.

Complete Gaming has performed 7 solo suits and has 12 kills, securing a Okay/D ratio of 1.71.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Hearth ID and stats

His Free Hearth ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has competed in 32538 squad video games and has come out on prime on 10147 occasions, including as rather a lot as a defend share of 31.18%. He has racked up 12264 kills, affirming a Okay/D ratio of 5.48.

In the meantime, he has participated in 1459 Duo suits and has a successful tally of 221, preserving a defend charge of 15.14%. With a Okay/D ratio of three.24, he has 4006 frags.

The YouTuber has performed 1349 solo video games and has bettered his foes in 116, translating to a defend ratio of 8.59%. He bagged 3336 kills, affirming a Okay/D ratio of two.71.

Ranked stats

Sudip Sarkar has performed 191 squad suits and has remained unbeaten in 66, equating to a defend charge of 34.55%. In these video games, he has 827 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 6.62.

The bellow creator has performed 1 solo and 1 duo sport as properly.

Comparability

Within the lifetime stats, Sudip Sarkar has the higher hand in the squad mode. In the meantime, Ajjubhai is ahead on every fronts, Okay/D ratio and defend charge in Solo and Duo modes.

Within the persevering with ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has performed very most attention-grabbing a pair of solo and duo suits, because of this actuality, their stats in these modes can now not be when put subsequent. Complete Gaming is kind of higher in Squad Mode.

Uncover: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to alternate as a result of the bellow creators proceed to play additional video games in Free Hearth.

