Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

With the upward thrust in reputation of Free Fire in India, content material materials introduction and streaming have emerged as two viable occupation alternate options for a lot of avid gamers. On platforms admire YouTube, the sport has an monumental viewers and a number of creators rose to standing.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is arguably essentially the most infamous Free Fire YouTuber from India. He’s the precept gaming creator from the nation to inferior the 20 million subscriber milestone on his channel.

This text appears to be like at his Free Fire ID, stats, and different particulars, together with month-to-month views and subscribers.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 11583 squad video games and has advance out on excessive on 2796 occasions, a linked to a bewitch proportion of 24.13%. He has 43470 kills to his establish, guaranteeing a Okay/D ratio of 4.95.

The participant has appeared in 1704 duo fits and has a successful tally of 318, which comes correct all the way down to a bewitch charge of 18.66%. With 6663 frags, he has maintained a Okay/D ratio of 4.81.

Total Gaming has participated in 918 solo video games and has triumphed in 79, altering to a bewitch ratio of 8.60%. He has accrued 2315 kills, upholding a Okay/D ratio of two.76.

Ranked stats

Within the continued season, Ajjubhai has carried out 93 squad fits and has bettered his foes in 39, together with as much as a bewitch charge of 41.93%. Within the middle of, he has 542 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 10.04.

Aside from this, the YouTuber has competed in 16 duo video games and has 5 victories, affirming a bewitch proportion of 31.25%. He has notched 86 kills for a Okay/D ratio of seven.82.

The content material materials creator has carried out seven solo fits and has cumulated 12 frags at a Okay/D ratio of 1.71.

Screech: The stats listed proper right here have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to commerce as a result of the content material materials creator continues to play more video games in Free Fire.

His channel, views, and subscribers

Ajjubhai has been growing films on YouTube for round two and a half years, and the oldest video dates reduction to December 2018. On the time of writing, Ajjubhai has 1322 films, over 24.1 million subscribers, and 3.635 billion views mixed.

(Verbalize by activity of Social Blade)

Total Gaming has acquired round 242.71 million views and 1.1 million subscribers within the previous 30 days as per social blade. Readers can click on proper right here to switch to his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Hyperlinks to Ajjubhai’s nice social media handles are as follows:

Twitter: Click on on proper right here

Instagram: Click on on proper right here

Fb: Click on on proper right here

Discord server: Click on on proper right here.

