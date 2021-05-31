Ajjubhai’s (Total Gaming) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, headshots, and other stats in May 2021

Full Gaming, popularly recognized by his in-sport alias Ajjubhai94, is one among essentially the most subscribed-to Free Fire swear materials creators on YouTube, with over 24.6 million subscribers. The participant streams fairly fairly a little bit of diversified titles, together with Minecraft and GTA 5, on his YouTube channels.

The final 30 days had been massive for the YouTuber as he has collected 1.1 million subscribers and 231 million views.

This textual content appears at Ajjubhai’s in-sport stats and diversified slight print.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 11628 squad matches and has stood victorious in 2824 of these, sustaining a purchase order share of 24.28%. He has bagged 43746 kills, and 15440 of them had been headshots, managing a Good ample/D ratio and headshot value of 4.97 and 35.29%.

The renowned YouTuber has 333 Booyahs in 1748 duo video games, ensuing in a purchase order value of 19.05%. In these matches, he has eradicated 6907 foes at a Good ample/D ratio of 4.88. Out of the overall kills, 2367 had been registered as headshots for a share of 34.27%.

Lastly, the fetch massive title has featured in 923 solo video games and has remained undefeated on 80 events, ensuing in a purchase order value of 8.66%. With 2347 frags and 760 headshots, he has maintained a Good ample/D ratio of 2.78 and a headshot share of 32.39%.

Ranked stats

Full Gaming has 63 first-space finishes in 132 squad matches, which comes all the way down to a purchase order ratio of 47.72%. He has collected 779 kills, and 230 of them had been headshots for a value of 29.53%. He holds a Good ample/D ratio of 11.29 in these matches.

The swear materials creator has engaged in 53 duo video games and holds a purchase order tally of 18 matches, guaranteeing a purchase order value of 33.96%. With a Good ample/D ratio of 8.74 and a headshot value of 35.29%, he has 306 frags and 108 headshots.

Lastly, he has finished 12 solo video games and has triumphed in a single one, managing a purchase order share of 8.33%. He has secured 44 eliminations and secured 23 headshots. The streamer has retained a Good ample/D ratio of 4 and a headshot share of 52.27%.

Display: The stats in this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to alter as a result of the swear materials creator continues to play extra video games in Garena Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai began his swear materials creation encourage in December 2018 and has step-by-step uploaded greater than 1300 movies to his channel that accounts for greater than 3.76 billion views in whole. He additionally boasts 24.6 million subscribers, making him essentially the most subscribed Free Fire swear materials creator on YouTube.

Readers can click on this hyperlink to check with his YouTube channel.

Social media handles

Listed under are the hyperlinks to his genuine handles:

Twitter: Click on on right here

Instagram: Click on on right here

Fb: Click on on right here

Discord server: Click on on right here

