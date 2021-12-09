akali dal and congress party reaction on ending of year long farmer protest

On Thursday, farmers’ organizations announced to end the farmers’ agitation. After the announcement of the farmers’ organizations, the ongoing demonstration on the borders of Delhi will end and from December 11, the farmers will return to their homes. Opposition parties also expressed happiness over the end of the farmers’ movement. Congress MP Deepender Hooda reacted saying that we have a smile on our lips but our eyes are moist. On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal hit back at the Congress and said that if the duty of the opposition had been fulfilled, the bill would not have been passed.

Talking to news agency ANI after the announcement of the end of the farmers’ movement, Congress MP Deependra Hooda said that this is a historic victory of the historic movement. Now is the time to legalize MSP. The government has accepted many demands in writing, we will keep an eye on what the government looks at. We have a smile on our lips but our eyes are moist.

On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, while reacting to the announcement of ending the farmers’ agitation, targeted the Congress. Akali MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said that this 378-day farmers’ movement was the first to resign in Parliament by Shiromani Akali Dal. If we had been listened to, 700 people would not have died. If the Congress party had fulfilled the duty of the opposition, then perhaps these bills would not have been passed.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also reacted to the return of the farmers’ movement by tweeting the video. In the video tweeted by Rahul Gandhi, it was written that the farmers’ satyagraha was to be saluted, the victory of truth had happened, but the struggle is yet to be done. ! Tweeting this video, it was written that our country is great, here is a Satyagrahi farmer! In this victory of truth, we also remember the martyr Annadatas.

It is worth noting that on Thursday, a proposal was sent by the government to the farmer leaders to end the agitation. After which the farmer leaders announced the end of the movement, forming a consensus on the proposal. In the proposal sent by the government, it was asked to form a committee for MSP guarantee, to withdraw the cases registered against the protesting farmers during the agitation, to give compensation to the families of the deceased farmers.