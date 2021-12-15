Akali Dal Harsimrat Kaur taunts on aap saying politics is only business Delhi CM said in Uttarakhand not know how politics is done

Assembly elections are to be held in five states including UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab early next year. In Punjab, the main opposition party of the state, AAP is trying to capture power by defeating the Congress.

Before the assembly elections, the visits and rhetoric of leaders in the electoral states have intensified. Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal has said that politics is only a business for Aam Aadmi Party, then Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said in Uttarakhand that he does not know politics.

Kejriwal tweeted, “I am not a leader. I don’t know how politics is done. We only know how to work. We have given 10 lakh jobs to people in Delhi and will give it here too. We will give 1000 rupees per month to every woman in the state who is above 18 years of age.” We have always fulfilled what we promised. Will do here too. Be it Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh, whether it is Punjab or Goa, we only talk about work and people.

Hitting back at Arvind Kejriwal’s statement in Uttarakhand, Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, Arvind Kejriwal needs to fulfill his promises in Delhi before showing his dreams to the people of Punjab. CM should spend more time in his own state instead of going to other states before elections. For you politics is just a business. No matter how hard BJP tries, it is going to get a big zero in Punjab elections. Congress is going to fail in Punjab. Charanjit Singh Channi is more ‘Drama Mantri’ than Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will take part in his party’s “Tiranga Yatra” in Punjab’s Jalandhar. He tweeted on Tuesday that “Tiranga Yatra” will be taken out in an atmosphere of patriotism. Appealed to the people of Jalandhar to join him in large numbers. Kejriwal tweeted, “Tomorrow will join the tricolor yatra in Jalandhar. There is an appeal to all Jalandhar residents to come in maximum numbers. With the tricolor in hands and “Bharat Mata ki Jai”, the tricolor yatra will take out on the streets of Jalandhar in an atmosphere of patriotism.

On the other hand, after the end of the farmers’ movement, the BJP is also going to start a series of rallies and meetings to win the hearts of the people in Punjab. The BJP hopes that the people of Punjab will adopt the BJP instead of Congress squabbles and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) election promises.