Akali Dal’s bet to woo Dalit voters, said- if government is formed, BSP leader will be made deputy CM of the state CM

This bet of the Akalis is also considered important because the Congress has already brought a Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as its face. Kejriwal’s party is also in the fray with the help of freebies.

Akali Dal has played a big bet in the political battle of Punjab. Party’s Sarva Sarva Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced that a Deputy CM post will be given to BSP if the government is formed. This bet of the Akalis is also considered important because the Congress has already brought a Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as its face. Kejriwal’s party is also in the fray with the help of freebies. It is believed that their free schemes can have more impact on the exploited deprived sections. Dalit voters mostly fall in this category.

Badal made this announcement in Doaba area. Dalit voters live here in large numbers. It is believed that to woo the people of this section, he has played political bets at the right time. This will make the Dalits feel that their participation in the government is almost certain. With this they can turn towards the Akali Dal. These voters can make a big equation in the elections for the Akali Dal.

For the Akalis, this election is no less than an ordeal. After breaking ties with BJP on the issue of agricultural laws, he is going to enter the fray in alliance with BSP. Earlier Akalis were part of NDA. The BJP also had participation in the Punjab government. While Sukhbir’s wife Harsimrat herself was a part of the Union Cabinet. But after the Agriculture Act was enacted, Harsimrat chose a way out of the Modi cabinet and Sukhbir announced to break ties with the BJP.

Time will tell how effective this bet of the Akali Dal proves to be, but for the time being, they have played their cards to neutralize the trump card of the Congress. The Congress has already handed over the command of the state to Charanjit Channi to woo the Dalit votes. When Channi, who became the CM after Amarinder’s departure, held the first press conference, he tried to convey that making a Dalit the CM is a big step for the Congress. However, the Akali Dal termed it as a gimmick and said that all this drama is being done to woo the Dalits.