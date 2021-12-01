Akali leader and former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa joins BJP, may get big responsibility in Punjab assembly elections

BJP’s Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Sirsa joining the party would definitely help in the upcoming elections in the state.

Before the Punjab elections, BJP has given a big blow to its former ally Akali Dal. Manjinder Singh Sirsa, one of the prominent faces of Akali Dal in Delhi, joined BJP on Wednesday. He can get a big responsibility in Punjab elections.

Sirsa joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told after Sirsa joined BJP that Sirsa had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda before joining BJP.

He said, “Sirsa has been working with us for a long time. Sirsa was the DSGMC chief till now, but he has now resigned from it. Sirsa has met Amit Shah and JP Nadda just before joining.”

BJP’s Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that Sirsa joining the party would definitely help in the upcoming elections in the state. After joining the BJP, Sirsa thanked the BJP leadership and said that he has worked with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and helped people across the world.

He said- “Akali Dal was with BJP for a long time. We fought together on the issue of Sikhs. Now there are many issues related to Sikhs all over the country. I have always raised the issue for the Sikh community.”

Earlier in the day, the Akali leader had announced his resignation from the post of DSGMC president on Twitter. Sharing his resignation, Sirsa said that he will not contest the upcoming internal elections of the Delhi Sikh body. Sirsa has been a prominent face of the Akali Dal in Delhi and has been a frequent protestor of the farmers’ agitation against three controversial agricultural laws. Whereas his party had broken ties with the BJP regarding these laws.