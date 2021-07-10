Akanksha puri could not stop cuddling himansh kohli during shoot

New Delhi. Everyone knows about Paras Chhabra, the contestants of the show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ coming on the small screen, that during that time the name of his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri was in the news a lot. The news of their affair could be heard from everyone’s lips, ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ actress Akanksha Puri has now come into the limelight again.

Actress Akanksha Puri is also known for her hot style with her acting. Her bold pictures are often viral on social media, these days the actress’s romance with actor Himansh Kohli is making a lot of headlines. In which she could not stop herself from calling her co-star.

Actually actress Akanksha Puri and actor Himansh Kohli have gone to Kashmir to shoot for their next music album video, where they were supposed to shoot a scene romancing. But during this, the actress lost her cool while doing this scene and even after being called the director’s cut, Akanksha could not handle herself, and was not ready to leave Himanshu.