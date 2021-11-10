Akash kept the dream of gold unfulfilled

Atmaram Bhati

Even after the 21st edition of the AIBA World Men’s Boxing Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia on November 6, India’s dream of a maiden gold remained unfulfilled. In this championship, out of 13 boxers who entered the ring from the country’s side, none of the boxer’s strong punch could reach the gold. Indian Army jawan Akash Kumar kept the country’s honor, who made the journey to the semi-finals to retain India’s only bronze medal in the medal tally.

When the 13-member Indian boxing contingent arrived to participate in this competition. Indian boxing lovers were expecting that this time our tremendous punch will return home with more medals this time leaving behind the total of 2 medals (1 Silver and 1 Bronze) we got for the first time in the previous competition 2019. That hope also came true when five of our boxers – Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet, Narendra Berwal, Nishant Dev and Akash Kumar knocked down their opponents in the ring with their powerful punches in the quarter-finals. But in the quarter-final battle, except Akash Kumar, all the four boxers were knocked out of the medal race after being defeated by their opponents.

Shiv Thapa, 27, who won bronze at the same championships in 2015 in Doha and five-time Asian champion (63.5kg), was the top medal hope in the weight category. But Shiv was knocked out in the quarter after losing 0-5 to Turkey’s Kerem Ozmen. The same fate happened with this year’s Asian winners Sanjeet and Narendra Berwal (92kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg).

A win in the quarterfinals kept the medal hopes alive for India. He was Akash Kumar, 21, from Bhiwani. Joe (54kg) in the quarter-final bout at the right time, with the right strategy and courage with his powerful precision punches to stun Rio Olympic silver winner Yoel Finol of Venezuela 5-0 in an unexpected one-sided encounter Stepping into the semi-finals confirmed India’s name in the medal tally. But Akash could not repeat his performance in the semi-final battle against three-time Asian champion Makhmud Sabirkhan of Kazakhstan in his journey to the quarter-finals. As a result, they missed out on stepping into the title match. He was defeated 5-0 by Makhmud Sabirkhan in the same manner as he did Olympic silver winner Finol in the quarters.