Akhada Parishad President Narendra Giri: Narendra Giri found dead: Mahant Narendra Giri found dead, Anand Giri claims there was a conspiracy behind it

All the officers including IG were present at the spot, disciple Anand Giri alleged – big cut

Prayagraj

Akhada Parishad president Narendra Giri died under suspicious circumstances. His body was found hanging from a noose in a room at Allahapur Baghambri Gaddi in Prayagraj. However, it was not immediately clear if the murder was a suicide. All the officers including IG KP Singh are present at the spot.

The news of the sudden demise of Mahant Narendra Giri created tension among his supporters and disciples. Narendra Giri had earlier had an argument with his disciple Anand Giri, in a conversation with NBT Online, Anand said that Guru’s death was a conspiracy. Claiming that disciple Anand Giri said that the death of Narendra Giri is not normal, a big cut has been made.

Disciple claims – we split up

Anand Giri said, ‘Now I am in Haridwar, tomorrow I will reach Prayagraj and see what the truth is.’ Anand Giri said, ‘We separated so that everyone could do the work of one. On the dispute with Narendra Giri, Anand Giri said, “I had no dispute with him over the monastery land.” Anand Giri said, ‘Many people are in a whirlpool of suspicion, they have turned Narendra Giri against me.’